Henderson Police searching for teen who went missing Monday afternoon

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson police are searching for a missing teenager who has not been seen since Monday afternoon.

16-year-old Lexi Thibodeaux was last seen on Monday and police believe that she “left a residence voluntary.” Police did not release Lexi’s age, but it was confirmed by her mother in a phone interview with KETK News.

Lexi is 5’3″ and weighs 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. According to Lexi’s mother, she told her grandmother that she was going for a walk and never came back.

If you have seen or know her whereabouts, please call Det. Bynum at 903-657-3512.