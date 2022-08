HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Betty Rowland (Pemberton).

She was last seen on Monday, August 1, driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, the department said. According to police, Rowland may be suffering from an episode of dementia and may be in a confused state.

If you have seen her or her vehicle, contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.