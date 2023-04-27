HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson was the center of Wednesday’s strong storms, receiving large hail and strong winds.

“A lot of powerlines down, trees down from that, and on the other side, a lot of cars damaged all through that through the city,” said Patrick Dooley, Rusk County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator.

The trees are mostly cleaned up now, but the damage from the hail which went up to baseball-sized is still left behind.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez was at the office when the storm hit.

“Half of our squad got damaged half of our CID guys that were still here. Admin, and in my car and all of our dispatchers it were on duty so two of our patrol cars actually had to be taken out of service,” said Valdez.

Vehicles all across town took the biggest hits from the storm. Burl’s Collision Center in Henderson was extremely busy on Thursday.

“We got sunroofs busted out, back glass busted out. You get some of the lighter hail in some of the areas that had a lighter hail like we had here but you just go literally a half a mile across town, and look at some that were baseball size,” said Bural Richards, owner of Burl’s Collision Center.

They had about 100 cars waiting for repair before doors opened Thursday morning. One customer was driving when the storm came through.

“To the west, it was just completely black I couldn’t tell if there was a tornado or anything,” said Susan Jarrell, Henderson resident.

She was on her way home to have dinner with her family when she had to pull over because she could not see.

“The most terrifying thing of it was not being able to see and at this point I had glass coming into my truck. It was hitting my windshield so hard,” said Jarrell.

She is okay, and her truck is now being repaired. Shops want people looking for a fix to be aware of where they take their cars, especially if it’s totaled.

“So as your policy right you can revoke your right to appraisal the Texas Department of Insurance even recommend you do that if you have a dispute with an insurance company, so we highly encourage people to look at the value of the vehicle before they just settle,” said Richards.

Be sure to ask questions, document everything and always consider all of your options.