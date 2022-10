HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A local restaurant is partnering with the Henderson Fire Department to Paint the Town Pink and raise funds for breast cancer.

If people visit Alejo’s Hut on Wednesday, the money raised will support the HFD cancer fund. The fund pays helps pay for people’s transportation to treatment, household essentials and medical care.

If residents would like to help, they can visit the restaurant from 11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.