HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The City Council of Henderson appointed David Hill as an interim City Attorney on Tuesday by unanimous vote at its monthly meeting.

Hill is slated to take over the position after Joe Edward Shumate officially resigned before his arrest on Oct. 5 and was charged with two felony counts regarding a client’s finances and property. Hill is a former Henderson City Attorney and is currently running for 4th District Judge in Rusk County.

According to his campaign website, his service to Rusk County is as follows: