HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — The City Council of Henderson appointed David Hill as an interim City Attorney on Tuesday by unanimous vote at its monthly meeting.
Hill is slated to take over the position after Joe Edward Shumate officially resigned before his arrest on Oct. 5 and was charged with two felony counts regarding a client’s finances and property. Hill is a former Henderson City Attorney and is currently running for 4th District Judge in Rusk County.
According to his campaign website, his service to Rusk County is as follows:
- Henderson City Attorney
- Member, Henderson ISD School Board
- President, Rusk County Bar Association
- President, Henderson Lions Club
- Chairman, Civic Center Construction Board
- Member, East Texas Treatment Center Board
- Member, inaugural Henderson Economic Development Corporation Board
- President, Henderson Civic Center, Inc.
- Former recipient, Outstanding Young Man of Henderson Award