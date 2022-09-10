BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KETK) – Seven Texas student-athletes will be among 100 young anglers from across the country hoping to impress colleges and score college scholarships at the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter Sept. 16-18 in Decatur, Ala.

Fishing coaches from 18 colleges are attending this showcase for top high school anglers. The inaugural High School Combine in 2021 generated more than $2.6 million in scholarship offers.

Testing their skills against some of the country’s best young anglers will be Henderson High School senior Trace Antunes of Henderson, Chireno High School junior Barrett Bennefield of San Augustine, senior Caleb Cason of Emory, Hallsville High School senior Logan Clark of Longview, Cayuga High School senior Kolten Goolsby of Palestine, Sabine High School junior Hunter Stuckey of Kilgore and Byron Nelson High School senior Corey Yarish of Trophy Club.

At the High School Combine, anglers will perform multiple tasks to not only show their skill set on the water, but also display their knowledge of the sport as a whole. After the first day, colleges will have the opportunity to select anglers for a “second look” where they can further explore everything that angler has to offer and see if they would be the perfect fit for their fishing program.

While the High School Combine provides an unprecedented chance for young anglers to get in front of championship-caliber college programs, the participating coaches are eagerly anticipating an opportunity to recruit more effectively. Across the U.S., there are more than 930 B.A.S.S.-affiliated high school fishing teams with in excess of 9,400 anglers competing in a variety of tournaments.

Only colleges offering bass fishing scholarships were invited to attend the event. The following schools will participate in the Bassmaster High School Combine:

Auburn University (Auburn, Ala.)

Blue Mountain College (Blue Mountain, Miss.)

Campbellsville University (Campbellsville, Ky.)

Carson-Newman University (Jefferson City, Tenn.)

Catawba Valley Community College (Hickory, N.C.)

East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, Tenn.)

East Texas Baptist University (Marshall, Texas)

Emmanuel College (Franklin Springs, Ga.)

Faulkner University (Montgomery, Ala.)

Kentucky Christian University (Grayson, Ky.)

Lander University (Greenwood, S.C.)

Louisiana State University Shreveport (Shreveport, La.)

Shelton State Community College (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Southeastern University (Lakeland, Fla.)

Troy University (Troy, Ala.)

University of Montevallo (Montevallo, Ala.)

University of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.)

Webber International University (Babson Park, Fla.)