HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson was the center of Wednesday’s strong storms, receiving large hail and strong winds.

The fallen trees are mostly cleaned up now, but the damage from the hail, which went up to baseball-sizes, is still left behind.

“A lot of these cars involved in this particular storm are probably going to total.”

If you had a vehicle that was hit, maybe you don’t know how to approach getting it fixed, especially if you have insurance.

Some people might want to go straight to the body shop, but the owner of Darragh Insurance Agency Steven Gloden said with doing that you’re usually wasting your time.

“I wouldn’t go to the body shop first,” said Gloden. “You’re just spinning your wheels because you can’t do anything without an estimate from your company or the company adjustor.

Due to the amount of cars damaged, he added there might be a line of people waiting for claims.

So if you need some time to report it, Gloden says that’s okay.

“Hail damage like we had {with} so many people {being affected} you can wait a few days then call it because they know what the date is,” Gloden said.

When advising what his clients should do if damage occurs, it’s simple advice.

“Hail claims you need to be patient,“ he added. “You don’t got to be in a hurry.”

Here’s more good advice; only use trusted, established shops or repairmen. You do not want to become victim of scammers trying to make a quick buck after storms.