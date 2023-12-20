HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — As East Texans are out wrapping up holiday shopping, KETK checked in with local businesses in the City of Henderson to see how busy shops are just five days away from Christmas.

Kelly B’s On The Square is celebrating 10 years this December.

The owner, Kelly Bumgardner, shared how extremely grateful she is for every customer who stops by and makes the effort to shop locally in Henderson. Her store has about 30 vendors who sell their merchandise and products. From baby clothes, and fashion finds to home goods, and even spirits.

“We feel like we are much busier this year, we started last week getting busy every single day until closing time,” said Bumgardner.

Elk Street Treasures, in downtown Henderson, opened up in November. The owners are a mom and daughter, who both have a love for home decorations, vintage finds, and upcycled pieces. Owners Trishten Keen and Natalie Fertitta explained how thankful they are to be busy in their first holiday shopping season.

“We’ve had a very good response from all the local people and even people that don’t live here,” said Keen.

Keen appreciates East Texans shopping small, as well as the several orders they receive from all over the country.

“I just like that people are giving the support to their town, to the people that support them, versus going online and ordering it or going to the big box stores,” said Keen.

Bumgardner explains the deeper impact of people shopping locally.

“Our vendors get to sell their products here of course some of them it’s their only job, some of them it’s their part-time job, it allows them to make extra money,” said Bumgardner.

Keen said there is a special touch from a gift that’s bought in-store.

“We like to be able to bring treasures back to life and give them a new home,” said Keen.