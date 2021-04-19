Here are ballots, early voting sites at many city, school elections in East Texas

(KETK) – Early voting is taking place for the May 1 elections. On the ballots are races on city councils and school boards.
CITY OF TYLER
- District 1: Greg Grubb, Stuart Hene
- District 3: Shirley J. McKellar, Dalila Reynoso
- District 5: Bob Westbrook, Kenith Freeman
CITY OF HIDEAWAY
- Mayor: Ray Hutcherson
- Place 1: Marjorie Lynn Ferrell, Tony Johns
- Place 5: Doug Hoffman
TYLER ISD
- District 5: Alejandro Gauna, Aaron D. Martinez
- District 3 (Unexpired Term) Sugar Ray Alexander, Yvonne Atkins
CHAPEL HILL ISD
- Place 6: Herschal Massenburge, Martin Ibarra
- Place 7: Doris Udosen, Fred Elder Jr.
LINDALE ISD
- Position 3 (Unexpired Term): Rodney Whiddon, Ragan Burgess
- Position 5: Mike Combs
- Position 6: Donny Williams
- Position 7: Brooks Beeler
TROUP ISD
- Place 4: Fielding Winchester, Homer Dickey
- Place 5: Gene W. Whitsell
Early voting in Smith County takes place at five polling places on April 19 to 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 26 to 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The locations are:
- The Hub – 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler
- Chapel Hill Administration Building – 11134 County Road 2249 in Tyler
- Bullard Southern Baptist Church – 716 N. Houston St. in Bullard
- Lillie Russell Memorial Library – 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale
- Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library – 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup
GLADEWATER CITY COUNCIL
- Place 4: Michael Webber, Dennis Robertson
- Place 5: Elijah Anderson
- Place 6: Rocky D. Hawkins, Kevin Clark
GLADEWATER CITY PROPOSITIONS
PROPOSITION 1: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, authorized by Section 505.152 of the Texas Local Government Code.
PROPOSITION 2: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for the development or expansion of airport or railport facilities, including hangars, maintenance and repair facilities, cargo facilities, and related infrastructure located on or adjacent to an airport or railport facility, authorized by Section 505.1561 of the Texas Local Government Code .
PROPOSITION 3: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development, authorized by Section 505.158 of the Texas Local Government Code.
PROPOSITION 4: The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water supply facilities.
PROPOSITION 5: The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water conservation programs.
Early voting for the Gladewater city elections takes at Gladewater City Hall 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 19 to 22; 8 a.m. to noon on April 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 to 27.
KILGORE CITY COUNCIL
- Mayor: Ronnie Spadlin
- Place 2: Harvey McClendon, Brandon Bigos
City of Kilgore early voting takes Kilgore City Hall 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 to 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27.
LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL
- District 1: John A. Sims, Temple Carpenter III, Jeremia Hunter
- District 2: Nona Snoddy, Marisa R. Ward.
PINE TREE ISD
- Place 1: Adam Graves
- Place 2: Rob Woods, Drew Seidel
City of Longview and Pine Tree ISD joint election early voting takes place Longview City Hall and Pine Tree Community Center 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 to 23; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 24; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 26 and 27.
EASTON CITY COUNCIL
- Mayor: Walter Ward, Ebbie J. Lover
- Place 1: James A. Horton
- Place 2: Janeene Lucas
- Place 3: Linda Timberlake
- Place 4: Kenneth Pruitt
- Place 5: Earnest E. Starling
City of Easton early voting takes place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 to 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 to April 27.
LONGVIEW ISD
- Place 3: Tiffany Angus, Samir Germanwala
Early voting in the Longview ISD election takes places at Education Support Center 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 19 to 23 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 26 and 27.
LUFKIN CITY COUNCIL
- Mayor: Mark Hicks, Don Langston, Roshin Rowjee
- Ward 4: Mark Dunn, Kim Ogden, Wes Suiter
- At-large seats (3): Hall Henderson, Scott Skelton, Matt Knight, Delphina Hadnot Maxie
Early voting takes place Lufkin Parks & Recreation Center 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 and 20; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 21 to 23 and April 26 and 27.
LUFKIN ISD
- At-large seats (3): Matt Knight, Scott Skelton, George Hall Henderson IV, Delphina Hadnot Maxie
Early voting for the Lufkin ISD election takes place at the Administration Building Board Room 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 19 to 23 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 26 to 27.
NACOGDOCHES CITY COUNCIL
- Northeast Ward: Garth Hinze, Kathleen Belanger
- Northwest Ward: Albert Thomas Lasater, Amelia Fischer
Early voting in Nacogdoches City Council takes place at the Courthouse Annex, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 and 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and 27.
NACOGDOCHES ISD
- District V: Mindy Beene Winslow, Tammy Spake
Early voting in Nacogdoches ISD takes place at the Courthouse Annex, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 and 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and 27
GARRISON ISD
- At-large seats (2): Jennifer Honea, Matt Harris, Jackson Sheffield, Bart Reneau
- BOND ELECTION: The issuance of $13 million bonds by the Garrison Independent School District for a new high school, a new multi-purpose activities building, and the purchase of sites for school facilities, and necessary demolition of facilities for such purpose, and levying a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Early voting in Garrison ISD takes places in District Administrative Building 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19 and 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27.
MARSHALL ISD
- At-large candidates (2): Brad Burris, Cathy Marshall and challenger, Yolanda Anderson.
Early voting for Marshall ISD is taking place at 15 E. Burleson St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 19 to April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and April 27.
UNCERTAIN SALES TAX PROPOSAL
- Residents in the will consider increasing in local sales and use tax from 1% to 2%.
Early voting is taking place at Harrison County Elections Office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 to April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27; and at Uncertain City Hall 8 am. to 4 p.m., April 19 to 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and 27.
ATHENS CITY COUNCIL
- Mayor: J.C. Cook, Monte Montgomery
ATHENS ISD
- Place 3: Robert Risko, Randy Skiles, Alicea Elliott
- Place 4: Gina L. Hunter, Jana Normandin
In Henderson County, early voting for city and school elections take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 and 26; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 to 23 and April 27
- Children’s book donations accepted for Tyler ISD’s new Literacy Bus
- VAX FACTS: NET Health has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week
- Montana guide dies after grizzly mauling near Yellowstone
- Marshall man arrested for arson after house, two dumpsters found ablaze Saturday
- Tyrannosaurs may have hunted in packs like wolves, new research shows