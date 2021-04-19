Here are ballots, early voting sites at many city, school elections in East Texas

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(KETK) – Early voting is taking place for the May 1 elections. On the ballots are races on city councils and school boards.

CITY OF TYLER

District 1: Greg Grubb, Stuart Hene

District 3: Shirley J. McKellar, Dalila Reynoso

District 5: Bob Westbrook, Kenith Freeman

CITY OF HIDEAWAY

Mayor: Ray Hutcherson

Place 1: Marjorie Lynn Ferrell, Tony Johns

Place 5: Doug Hoffman

TYLER ISD

District 5: Alejandro Gauna, Aaron D. Martinez

District 3 (Unexpired Term) Sugar Ray Alexander, Yvonne Atkins

CHAPEL HILL ISD

Place 6: Herschal Massenburge, Martin Ibarra

Place 7: Doris Udosen, Fred Elder Jr.

LINDALE ISD

Position 3 (Unexpired Term): Rodney Whiddon, Ragan Burgess

Position 5: Mike Combs

Position 6: Donny Williams

Position 7: Brooks Beeler

TROUP ISD

Place 4: Fielding Winchester, Homer Dickey

Place 5: Gene W. Whitsell

Early voting in Smith County takes place at five polling places on April 19 to 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 26 to 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations are:

The Hub – 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler

Chapel Hill Administration Building – 11134 County Road 2249 in Tyler

Bullard Southern Baptist Church – 716 N. Houston St. in Bullard

Lillie Russell Memorial Library – 200 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale

Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library – 102 S. Georgia St. in Troup

GLADEWATER CITY COUNCIL

Place 4: Michael Webber, Dennis Robertson

Place 5: Elijah Anderson

Place 6: Rocky D. Hawkins, Kevin Clark

GLADEWATER CITY PROPOSITIONS

PROPOSITION 1: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, authorized by Section 505.152 of the Texas Local Government Code.

PROPOSITION 2: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for the development or expansion of airport or railport facilities, including hangars, maintenance and repair facilities, cargo facilities, and related infrastructure located on or adjacent to an airport or railport facility, authorized by Section 505.1561 of the Texas Local Government Code .

PROPOSITION 3: The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development, authorized by Section 505.158 of the Texas Local Government Code.

PROPOSITION 4: The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water supply facilities.

PROPOSITION 5: The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water conservation programs.

Early voting for the Gladewater city elections takes at Gladewater City Hall 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 19 to 22; 8 a.m. to noon on April 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 to 27.

KILGORE CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: Ronnie Spadlin

Place 2: Harvey McClendon, Brandon Bigos

City of Kilgore early voting takes Kilgore City Hall 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 to 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27.

LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL

District 1: John A. Sims, Temple Carpenter III, Jeremia Hunter

District 2: Nona Snoddy, Marisa R. Ward.

PINE TREE ISD

Place 1: Adam Graves

Place 2: Rob Woods, Drew Seidel

City of Longview and Pine Tree ISD joint election early voting takes place Longview City Hall and Pine Tree Community Center 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 to 23; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 24; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 26 and 27.

EASTON CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: Walter Ward, Ebbie J. Lover

Place 1: James A. Horton

Place 2: Janeene Lucas

Place 3: Linda Timberlake

Place 4: Kenneth Pruitt

Place 5: Earnest E. Starling

City of Easton early voting takes place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 to 23 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 to April 27.

LONGVIEW ISD

Place 3: Tiffany Angus, Samir Germanwala

Early voting in the Longview ISD election takes places at Education Support Center 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 19 to 23 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 26 and 27.

LUFKIN CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: Mark Hicks, Don Langston, Roshin Rowjee

Ward 4: Mark Dunn, Kim Ogden, Wes Suiter

At-large seats (3): Hall Henderson, Scott Skelton, Matt Knight, Delphina Hadnot Maxie

Early voting takes place Lufkin Parks & Recreation Center 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 and 20; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 21 to 23 and April 26 and 27.

LUFKIN ISD

At-large seats (3): Matt Knight, Scott Skelton, George Hall Henderson IV, Delphina Hadnot Maxie

Early voting for the Lufkin ISD election takes place at the Administration Building Board Room 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 19 to 23 and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 26 to 27.

NACOGDOCHES CITY COUNCIL

Northeast Ward: Garth Hinze, Kathleen Belanger

Northwest Ward: Albert Thomas Lasater, Amelia Fischer

Early voting in Nacogdoches City Council takes place at the Courthouse Annex, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 and 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and 27.

NACOGDOCHES ISD

District V: Mindy Beene Winslow, Tammy Spake

Early voting in Nacogdoches ISD takes place at the Courthouse Annex, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 and 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and 27

GARRISON ISD

At-large seats (2): Jennifer Honea, Matt Harris, Jackson Sheffield, Bart Reneau

BOND ELECTION: The issuance of $13 million bonds by the Garrison Independent School District for a new high school, a new multi-purpose activities building, and the purchase of sites for school facilities, and necessary demolition of facilities for such purpose, and levying a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Early voting in Garrison ISD takes places in District Administrative Building 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19 and 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27.

MARSHALL ISD

At-large candidates (2): Brad Burris, Cathy Marshall and challenger, Yolanda Anderson.

Early voting for Marshall ISD is taking place at 15 E. Burleson St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 19 to April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and April 27.

UNCERTAIN SALES TAX PROPOSAL

Residents in the will consider increasing in local sales and use tax from 1% to 2%.

Early voting is taking place at Harrison County Elections Office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 to April 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and April 27; and at Uncertain City Hall 8 am. to 4 p.m., April 19 to 23; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and 27.

ATHENS CITY COUNCIL

Mayor: J.C. Cook, Monte Montgomery

ATHENS ISD

Place 3: Robert Risko, Randy Skiles, Alicea Elliott

Place 4: Gina L. Hunter, Jana Normandin

In Henderson County, early voting for city and school elections take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 19 and 26; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 to 23 and April 27