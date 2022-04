TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe storms with strong winds hit the East Texas area Tuesday afternoon.

Have any severe weather photos or videos? Feel free to send them in via email at tips@ketk.com.

Damage on E. Lake Street in Tyler

A KETK viewer sent in a video of lightning striking a tree outside of his house.

Damage on E. Dulse Street in Tyler

In Jacksonville, Amanda Ebanez caught an impressive lightning strike on camera.

Over in Palestine, the police department is warning people about downed trees in roadways. Chief Mark Harcrow posted this photo on Facebook: