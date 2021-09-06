Here are some tips to make sure your garden has a great fall harvest

TYLER, Texas (KETK)-Some East Texas residents are looking forward to gardening during the fall season.

Although the weather is still hot outside, experts said people should start their fall vegetable gardens now.

“Doing it right to begin with ensures you’ll have a great harvest when the time comes in the fall,” said Skip Richter from the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. He also shared other gardening tips.

You need to have great sunlight. Gardens need at least six hours of it if possible.

If some areas of your garden are sunnier than others, there are some things you can do.

“Put your root crops and fruit crops in the sun. Root and fruit crops take a lot of carbohydrates to make those carrots beets, tomatoes, peppers and squash. If you got to push something into a little shade do that to your leafy greens because they can tolerate less sunlight,” said Richter.

Having good quality soil is also important. By the time you put the first plant in the ground, you’re 75% of the way to success or failure.

“Organic matter compost helps gardens thrive. A sandy soil holds water and nutrients better with compost, and a clay soil drains better with compost so that’s the secret to good quality soil,” added Richter.

His third tip is to plant the right species and varieties at the right time.

“You want things that harvest quickly. You want to select crops that are adapted to your area. Your local county extension office can help you with that. Also we want to plant them at the right time,” said Richter.

July and August are good for tomatoes and peppers. Late August and September is good for potatoes and blue leaf vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale and collards.

And as it gets cooler near the end of September and early October, you can begin planting your lettuce and spinach.

The most important thing to remember is that planning is essential.