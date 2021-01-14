Here are two locations in Tyler that will serve as COVID-19 vaccination hubs

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Governor Abbott is changing the way healthcare workers distribute vaccines. The state is trying to get as many vaccinations to as many people possible by offering 28 vaccine hub locations across Texas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said, most COVID-19 vaccines will be given at these larger sites.

They’re goal is getting 100,000 shots distributed.

Net Health and the UT Health Science Center at Tyler are each receiving 1,500 doses from the state.

They are both using appointment systems.

“It’s a step in the right direction having these hubs for these people to have access to these hubs, but I really think that independent pharmacies are really going to play a role moving forward,” said Shawn Sams, pharmacist and co-owner of Louis Morgan Number 4.

Net Health will use Harvey Hall as its hub location.

However, vaccines are still only available for those in phase 1A and phase 1B.

This includes front line health care workers, high risk individuals, residents at long term care facilities and high risk patients that are 65 years or older.

Net Health will be using a drive-thru system at Harvey Hall Convention Center.