Here is a list of East Texas schools having a late start on Tuesday

(KETK)- Multiple school districts in East Texas are starting their school day a few hours later on Tuesday.

Lufkin ISD– They will have a two hour late start on Jan. 12 due to the possibility of roads freezing again. Buses will also run two hours later to pick up students.

Here is a list of schools that are delaying school by a few hours on Tuesday:

Grapeland ISD– School will start at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 12.

“Everyone please be safe,” wrote Grapeland ISD in a statement.

Laneville ISD- Their day will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 12. Parents can drop off their children at 9:45 a.m., and the Henderson bus will pick up students at 9:35 a.m.

Latexo ISD- The school will open at 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 12.