EAST TEXAS (KETK) — A rare natural occurrence will be taking place in the night sky on Sunday evening and that is a lunar eclipse, sometimes referred to as a “blood moon.”

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the rays of the sun and casting a shadow over the moon. This phenomenon causes the moon to turn red, hence the nickname, “blood moon.”

On Sunday evening, the lunar eclipse will begin shortly after 8:30 p.m. when the moon starts to enter Earth’s shadow. According to NASA, the eclipse will be at its peak at around 11:11 p.m. and will begin to leave Earth’s shadow at 11:54 a.m. and will have completely emerged by 12:55 a.m. on Monday.

This phenomenon can be viewed without protective equipment, though binoculars or a telescope are recommended in order to get the best view.

Here in East Texas, most people should be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, though some might have an easier time than others.

KETK’s meteorologist Andrew Samet says that cloud coverage will be increasing over the course of the evening and moving northward. This means that those in the more northern parts of East Texas may not have the best view of the eclipse, but residents in Deep East Texas will likely have the best possible view of this incredible phenomenon.

If you do miss this lunar eclipse, there’s no need to worry, because another will occur later this year on Nov. 8.