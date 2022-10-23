BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year.

“Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade Bar

The Hog Fest had many festivities this year including:

The Hog Queen Pageant

A bearded lady contest

A wild hog cook-off

A hog calling contest

A pepper eating contest

Pig chases

The Hog Fest had even more to offer than this like food and live music. For more information visit the city of Ben Wheeler online.