Here’s a vehicle in East Texas guaranteed to go over the iciest of roads

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has been using a Humvee it acquired to go into ice covered rural areas.

Sgt. Matt Hester is out checking on our community in areas which are inaccessible in these blizzard conditions, said information on the sheriff’s office Facebook Page.

“The vehicle is a surplus military Humvee. As surplus, there was no purchase cost to obtain it for our use,” the post said.

