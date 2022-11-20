TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Over the weekend, the Tyler Comic Con event was hosted by Brett Mitchell at the Cascades County Club. Hundreds of people bought tickets to experience a bit of the comic world in East Texas.

The convention had over sixty vendors, well-known comic figures, and e-sports games hosted by U.T. Tyler. The event offered something for everyone, art, t-shirts, jewelry, and many other comic-themed products.

Brett Mitchell has been doing art shows since 2013, he and his daughter both showcase their art pieces together.

“The first one was a Dallas convention, the second was a Tyler convention since then I have done 250 conventions as an artist averaging about 25 a year over the last nine or 10 years and it all led to this,” said Mitchell.

Brett Mitchell and his art at Tyler Comic con

Maddie Inman, an artist that had a booth at the convention said it is one of the friendliest events she has been to.

“Get ready to talk to a lot of people because everyone here is very passionate about what they do, and just anything that you could get excited about someone else is going to be excited about it with you, it’s a very positive place,” said Inman. She was selling her art, and a fan favorite, stickers. She is currently working on her first graphic novel.

A famous East Texas voiceover actor also attended the event. Joshua Passmore, who grew up in the Longview area.

“I am a small-town home voice actor from East Texas, and I like inspiring people here to show them there’s more in the world than just you know industrial jobs and everything else that we are used to,” Passmore said. He’s well known for A Dog’s Courage, Jules of Light and Dark and Tokyo Ghoul: re.

People came dressed up in costumes like Deadpool, Pikachu, and other admired characters. Brett Mitchell said the Tyler Comic Con is truly a special experience.

“So the experience is unique, half of the people that come in here are dressed up as characters and sometimes acting as characters and it is just all-inclusive and it brings all of the different types of people together,” said Mitchell.

He added that he was happy with the turnout at Tyler Comic Con, and is looking forward to his next event, the Longview ArtWalk.