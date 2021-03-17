Here’s how East Texans can prepare for the 2021 tornado season

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The weather has quickly changed in East Texas. The region has seen rain, snow and more.

There was the historic winter storm last month and high winds Wednesday morning. These were powerful enough to knock over a gas pump in Mount Pleasant.

“Just absolute craziness is all it is. 2020 in a storm,” said Francille Riley, a gas station employee.

Now, tornado season has arrived, and East Texans should prepare.

“For East Texas typically from a statistical standpoint, the peak months for this area are between mid-March and mid-June,” said Paul Findley, the City of Tyler Fire Marshal.

He also mentioned that preparation can take some of the fear away.

Storing supplies like extra batteries, water and canned food can also make a difference.

“It’s good to have an emergency kit, and it’s good to have an emergency plan. A lot of the times when you’re talking to us throughout the year we’re talking fire safety and things like that on planning ahead and having an emergency plan,” said Findley. “It’s really the same concept.”

The 2021 tornado plan was already released, here.

East Texans can also download the app, smart 911 that can help them stay safe.

The City of Tyler also released the following information:

Sign up for RAVE alerts. Tyler and Smith County switched from Code Red to Smart 911 and

the RAVE Alert system through their partnership with the ETCOG.

City of Tyler residents:

https://www.smart911.com/smart911/registration/registrationLanding.action?cdnExternalPath=

or click on the link at http://fire.cityoftyler.org and scroll to the bottom of the page

Smith County residents:

https://www.smart911.com/smart911/registration/registrationLanding.action?cdnExternalPath=

or click on the link at http://smith-county.com/

Download the Red Cross “Emergency and First Aid” app from your smart device app store

Listen for warning sirens, where available

