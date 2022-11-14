TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thanksgiving is just a little over a week away and many people are looking to save money as they shop for their turkey dinner supplies. Many local stores, like Walmart and Aldi are offering great deals.

Grocery shoppers are concerned, when they are out shopping for their thanksgiving dinners, everyone is looking to save. The Oct. 13, Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index showed the index for food at home rose 13% over the last 12 months. Prices for a 20-pound bird are up 28% from a year ago.

“The bird flu and inflation, in general, has raised prices, that doesn’t mean there won’t be turkeys for everyone but if you want to get a good deal you will have to be more vigilant.” Tobie Stanger, senior editor of Consumer Reports.

East Texas grocery shoppers are looking to save where they can. “I divert my time and money to certain shops such as discounts such as reward cards and using reward points it’s still a little struggle with inflation,” said Ethan Gray, Lindale resident.

A great way to make sure you’re saving is ‘comparison shopping’, there are a few apps that you can download like Flipp and Basket Savings.

Experts recommend shopping early as well. “You can buy the goods that will not be perishable the boxed stuffing, the cranberry sauce all of that if it’s available and you’re noticing it’s going down in price,” said Stanger.

Resources: