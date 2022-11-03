WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – This year alone, there are more than 350 children in northeast Texas that have been victims of child sexual and physical abuse or neglect — most of whom are girls ages 6-12, the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center reports.

For those looking to help children and families going through difficult circumstances this holiday season, there is a way to sponsor an “Angel” and make the holidays special for those who need it most.

“Angels” in this program are children and their siblings aged 0-17 who have used Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center’s services, who may have been victims of child abuse or witness to domestic violence or drug use in the home.

“The Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center has been coordinating the Angel Tree program for our children, their siblings and families for nearly 20 years,” Lauren Fleming, the NETCAC Executive Director said. “With the cost of everything going up this year, it’s even more challenging for some of these families to create a magical Christmas for their kids — this is where our community comes in.”

Members of the community, civic organizations, church groups and businesses are encouraged to sponsor or adopt an “Angel” by purchasing items on their lists or make a financial contribution toward their gift requests.

“We are so grateful for how the community comes together every year to provide for our kids,” Fleming said. “We love seeing the Christmas spirit come alive for these families. It makes a tough job much easier and is a reminder of what this season is all about.”

You can also sponsor the “Filler Table,” which is used when an Angel gift “comes back only partially filled or their sibling Angel came back with a lot more items than theirs … this is when we add to the gifts from the Filler Table.”

All items must be handmade or new. Below is a list of some of the items needed:

Pajamas

Journals

Gel pens

Any sport/bouncy/Nerf ball

Girls and boys hygiene kits (full-size razors, shaving cream, deodorant, toothbrushes, body sprays, etc.)

Makeup kits

Nail polish kits

Hair accessories

Wallets

Watches

Jewelry

Gloves/scarves/hats (for boys and girls)

Board games

Mature and youth arts and crafts sets

Mature coloring books with pens and markers

Room décor

Huggable-sized stuffed animals

Diapers

Wipes

Infant/toddler bath sets

And more

Visit the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center’s website to learn more about how you can help.