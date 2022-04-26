TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dairy Queen of Tyler and the Kelly Community Federal Credit Union are going to launch their third annual Miracle Mondays in May to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

During the month of May, for every DQ Blizzard sold on Mondays, $.50 will be given to the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. In 2021, the community bought 15,000 blizzards to help the medical center.

“We need your help to make this year even bigger,” said DQ.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Children’s Miracle Network Hospital strives to ensure that each child in our community receives the best medical care possible. For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, click here.

For more information on DQ of Tyler & Kelly Community Federal Credit Union “Miracle Mondays in May”, visit www.dqtyler.com or www.kellycommunity.org.