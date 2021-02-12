Here’s how you can keep your pets safe during the severe wintry weather

(KETK)- When facing extremely cold temperatures, it is important that people don’t forget about their pets.

A local veterinarian said animals cannot sustain temperatures lower than 15 degrees for any length of time.

Owners who keep their pets outdoors need to take extra precautions these next few days to ensure a warm enclosure for their animals.

“They need the smallest entrance possible to go into their dog house and everything else covered up. If you can put a heat lamp on them that would help. A lot of people are actually attaching electric heaters to their dog houses,” said Gary Spence, owner of Spence Veterinarian Hospital.

Also the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is doing their part to keep pets safe by handing out free bags of hay to anyone in need.

While their first message is to bring outdoor pets inside, they understand this may not be possible for everyone.

“We want to, at minimum help people make some minimal improvements to where they’re keeping their dogs to help keep them warm, said Chris Kemper, Animal Services Manager.

The Longview Animal Care Center plans to give away more hay from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. tomorrow.