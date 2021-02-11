Here’s how you can protect your plants from the freezing weather

(KETK)- There are many simple ways to make sure your plants stay green when your yard turns white.

“Plan ahead before these sharp temperature drops to give the landscape companies or whoever is going to protect these plants for you to give them plenty of time,” said John Braun, Wilhite Landscaping.

Mulch comes in handy for your outdoor greenery and acts as a shield against the cold.

“It’s important that that mulch is about three inches thick. It’s much like putting a blanket over the roots of your plants that it insulates the roots,” said Braun.

Your outdoor potted plants should be brought inside or be covered up.

Plants don’t need the heat on. They just need a shelter away from the frost. When it comes to covering your plants, you can use fabric materials.

One final piece of advice is you should water your plants before they go into a freeze.