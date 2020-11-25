Here’s what East Texas shoppers can expect on Black Friday this year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Black Friday shopping is a Thanksgiving tradition for thousands of East Texas families. Like most things, this year will be different, due to the pandemic.

KETK spoke to Kelly Overby, General Manager of the Longview Mall.

Overby said, people have to wear masks and socially distance in order to shop in their stores. Each business will be counting how many customers walk through the doors and will only allow a certain amount of people inside. All mall employees will be wearing masks and socially distancing from shoppers, as well.

The Longview Mall will have security guards in place and will be making sure everyone is following the rules. Santa Claus will also be at the Longview Mall. Children cannot sit in Santa’s lap but they can come meet him in his living room set.

Larger stores like Walmart have been holding sales throughout the month of November in order to cut down on crowds. Best Buy is also offering exclusive online sales for their video game consoles to avoid lines outside of their stores.