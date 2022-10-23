JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – East Texans gathered to celebrate Jacksonville’s historic 150-year anniversary on Saturday.

“It’s a small town, but we know how to make light of this small town,” Jacksonville resident, Shamir Jaenkins said.

The downtown street festival had plenty of activities for children of all ages. Including a pumpkin patch, shopping and live music.

JoAnn Musick has lived in Jacksonville for 87 years where she met her late husband.

“He would flirt with me and eventually we starting going together and that started at Love’s Lookout, May 18, 1951,” Musick said.

She also attended the centennial celebration and was proudly wearing her mother’s centennial button.

“Its sentimental to me and it’s a part of Jacksonville’s history,” Musick said.

Antiques are another important component of Jacksonville’s rich history.

“It is continuity amongst the generations. Customers that come in here with children, children are customers in training and the only way I can get future customers is if the children appreciate what’s in this mall,” owner of Treasure Cove Mall, Debra Beathard said.

Debra is the fourth owner of the mall after her mother’s passing and many items from the 40’s to the 80’s are a big hit in the community.

While reminiscing on the past, community members appreciate the growth of Jacksonville.