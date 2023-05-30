ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – New curved tables have started appearing at parks in Athens.

According to the city, Teqball is a growing new sport that is a combination of soccer with volleyball played on a surface similar to a ping-pong table. Teqball USA donated four tables to the City of Athens, who placed them in Coleman Park, Kiwanis Park. O.D. Baggett Park and the Cain Center.

The game is described as follows:

“It can be played 1-v-1 or 2-v-2; one side serves, and the other side has three touches to return the ball. You can’t use your hands or arms, and you can’t hit the ball with the same body part twice in a row.”

Teqball was founded in Budapest and has National Federations around the world, including in the United States. According to the U.S. National Teqball Federation, it has its eyes set on becoming an Olympic sport by 2028, despite only having 2,000 players worldwide so far.

The U.S. National Teqball Federation lists the main rules of the game as follows:

Teqball can be played with balls used in soccer (size five is considered official and recommended).

Teqball can be played by two players (singles game) or by four players (doubles game).

A teqball match consists of best-of-three sets.

Each set is played until a player/team reaches 12 points.

Every player/team has two attempts to complete a successful service.

The players/teams change service after each four points.

It is forbidden to touch the ball with the same body part twice consecutively.

It is forbidden to return the ball with the same body part twice consecutively.

Every player/team is allowed to return the ball with a maximum of three touches by any body part, except for the hands and arms.

In doubles, a team has a maximum of three touches, but the teammates must pass the ball at least once to each other.

While playing, you cannot touch your opponent or the table.

In the event of an edgeball (the ball hitting the side of the table), repeat the rally.

The curved-surface and the solid net makes the table unique from similar sports tables. A Teqball table similar to the ones in Athens sells for $3,499 on Teqball’s website. They are advertised as weatherproof, waterproof, UV proof and easy to assemble.

In addition to that, there are versions of tennis, volleyball, pickleball and ping-pong that can be played on the specially-curved tables, each with its own set of rules.