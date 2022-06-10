JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The 38th annual Tomato Fest is set to open on Saturday in downtown Jacksonville and is hosted by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

Highlights from the schedule include the famer’s market, eating contest, best home grown tomato contest and salsa contest. Lucy the Tomato also went to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Jacksonville to get her check up in preparation for Saturday’s festivities.

In preparation for the festival, Jacksonville has officially become “Tomatoville” this week after a proclamation at city hall.

The following is a list of all of the events set to be featured on Saturday:

Food/Vendors

Arts & Crafts, Information and Food Vendors 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Commerce and Austin Street

Farmer’s Market 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public library parking lot, 526 E. Commerce

Kids ZONE – Elijah’s Retreat 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Under Overpass, Commerce Street

Cherokee County Historical Commission History Display and Texana Museum 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vanishing Texana Museum, 302 S. Bolton

The Tomato Shed Tour 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 461 Alabama 903-589-0094

Top Tomato Poster Contest Display 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dairy Queen, 1501 S. Jackson

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health Screening 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Under overpass, Commerce Street



Contests and Shows

Tomato Eating Contest 11 a.m., celebrity 1:15 p.m., kids (12 and under)

Tomato Peeling Contest 12:30 p.m. Main stage

Tomato Packing Contest 1:30 p.m. Main stage

Best Home Grown Tomato Contest 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Commerce Street Drafthouse Kim Benton, County Ext. Service, 903-683-5416

Best Home Grown Tomato, People’s Choice Vote 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Commerce Street Drafthouse

Salsa Contest 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Commerce Street Drafthouse County Extension Service, 903-683-5416

Youth Talent Contest, under 12-years-old 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. $325 dollars in prizes Main stage, under overpass East Texas Best Entertainment, 903-597-6788

Got Talent Contest 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. $500 in prizes Main stage East Texas Best Entertainment, 903-597-6788

Motorcycle Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Robert Dye, Cherokee Family MC, 903-721-8169

Car Show benefiting Adopt-A-School Scholarships 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. $20 entry fee Highway 79, Austin Street Carressa, 903-4402259

Chili’s Bloody Mary Contest 7:30 p.m. Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson

Citizen’s Police Academy Pistol Drawing 9 p.m. Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson



Awards

Awards, Best Home Grown Tomato Contest Noon Main stage

Awards, Salsa Contest 12:15 p.m. Main stage

Awards, Car Show 12:30 p.m.



Music and Dance

Troy Seale 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Main stage (under overpass)

Entertainment by students and friends of Jville Music Studio 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Commerce and Main Street 11:15 a.m. to noon, main stage Jodi Westedorf, Jville Music Studio, 305-393-0373

Chili’s Street Dance, featuring Red Dirt Ritas and Jenn Ford and Madame le Cerceau 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson



Sports