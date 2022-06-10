JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The 38th annual Tomato Fest is set to open on Saturday in downtown Jacksonville and is hosted by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
Highlights from the schedule include the famer’s market, eating contest, best home grown tomato contest and salsa contest. Lucy the Tomato also went to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Jacksonville to get her check up in preparation for Saturday’s festivities.
In preparation for the festival, Jacksonville has officially become “Tomatoville” this week after a proclamation at city hall.
The following is a list of all of the events set to be featured on Saturday:
Food/Vendors
- Arts & Crafts, Information and Food Vendors
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Commerce and Austin Street
- Farmer’s Market
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Public library parking lot, 526 E. Commerce
- Kids ZONE – Elijah’s Retreat
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Under Overpass, Commerce Street
- Cherokee County Historical Commission History Display and Texana Museum
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Vanishing Texana Museum, 302 S. Bolton
- The Tomato Shed Tour
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 461 Alabama
- 903-589-0094
- Top Tomato Poster Contest Display
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dairy Queen, 1501 S. Jackson
- CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health Screening
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Under overpass, Commerce Street
Contests and Shows
- Tomato Eating Contest
- 11 a.m., celebrity
- 1:15 p.m., kids (12 and under)
- Tomato Peeling Contest
- 12:30 p.m.
- Main stage
- Tomato Packing Contest
- 1:30 p.m.
- Main stage
- Best Home Grown Tomato Contest
- 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Commerce Street Drafthouse
- Kim Benton, County Ext. Service, 903-683-5416
- Best Home Grown Tomato, People’s Choice Vote
- 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Commerce Street Drafthouse
- Salsa Contest
- 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Commerce Street Drafthouse
- County Extension Service, 903-683-5416
- Youth Talent Contest, under 12-years-old
- 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
- $325 dollars in prizes
- Main stage, under overpass
- East Texas Best Entertainment, 903-597-6788
- Got Talent Contest
- 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- $500 in prizes
- Main stage
- East Texas Best Entertainment, 903-597-6788
- Motorcycle Show
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Robert Dye, Cherokee Family MC, 903-721-8169
- Car Show benefiting Adopt-A-School Scholarships
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- $20 entry fee
- Highway 79, Austin Street
- Carressa, 903-4402259
- Chili’s Bloody Mary Contest
- 7:30 p.m.
- Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson
- Citizen’s Police Academy Pistol Drawing
- 9 p.m.
- Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson
Awards
- Awards, Best Home Grown Tomato Contest
- Noon
- Main stage
- Awards, Salsa Contest
- 12:15 p.m.
- Main stage
- Awards, Car Show
- 12:30 p.m.
Music and Dance
- Troy Seale
- 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- Main stage (under overpass)
- Entertainment by students and friends of Jville Music Studio
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Commerce and Main Street
- 11:15 a.m. to noon, main stage
- Jodi Westedorf, Jville Music Studio, 305-393-0373
- Chili’s Street Dance, featuring Red Dirt Ritas and Jenn Ford and Madame le Cerceau
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson
Sports
- Jacksonville Soccer Association Tournament, Tomato Bowl
- 8 a.m. until games completed
- Jacksonville Soccer Association
- Jose Carmona, 903-312-3245
- Jacksonville Tennis Association Tournament, Jacksonville High School
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Corinth Road
- Sam Hopkins, 903-586-4488