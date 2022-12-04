TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species.

According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.

Unlike other ladybugs though these beetles have the ability to seek out warm spaces in the winter months, according to A&M Agrilife Extension. This means that they will often try and make their way into your home.

“When we have these up and down temperatures in winter, typical of Texas, they will become active on the warmer days and are noticeable inside the home, clustering and flying around windows, door frames or lights.” Molly Keck, Senior Extension Program Specialist

Luckily there are several things you can try to keep Asian Lady Beetles out of your home.

Here’s a list of tips that may protect your home the Asian Lady Beetle:

Seal cracks and crevices by windows

Put screens on vents and holes

Replace weather lining near doors

Vacuum any beetles that make it inside

Apply pyrethroid pesticides where the beetles get in

For more Asian Lady Beetle info visit A&M Agrilife Extension online.