TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can enjoy many different activities this weekend during Hit the Bricks, which happens on the second Saturday of every month.

The following events are happening on Saturday:

The Rose City Music Festival is coming to town. To purchase tickets, visit therosecitymusicfestival.com. Some roads will be blocked on Friday and Saturday due to the event.

The Empires of Enchantment spring art exhibit has also opened its doors. To view and purchase artwork, click here.

East Texans can also visit the Goodman LeGrand Museum to see the “Tyler’s Old Rose” dress display. The exhibit will be open from Oct. 8- Oct. 29. from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visitors can see items and images that show Rose Festival Ladies from years ago in Waiting Dresses.

The Rose City Farmer’s Market will also be located at the ETX Brewing Company from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Artist Cassi Edmonds is offering a Jeweled Mosaic Workshop from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. It costs $125.

Joey Love will be playing on Friday at ETX Brewing Co. and Clint Alford will put on a performance the following day at 8:30 p.m.

To see a full list of businesses downtown, click here.