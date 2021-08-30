Here’s what you need to know about ivermectin, a livestock drug people are taking for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Hundreds of people are turning to an animal version of a drug called ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

It is intended to treat worms. There are human and animal versions of the drug, but it is not approved to help COVID-19 symptoms.

“It doesn’t work. It’s not safe,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Chief Medical Officer.

Social media is influencing people to experiment with ivermectin, but doctors mentioned the dangers outweigh any potential benefits.

“It can cause a lot of nausea and vomiting, but the worst is it can cause liver damage, liver failure,” said Cummins.

East Texas emergency rooms are starting to see patients coming in with side effects related to the medication.

Some people are opting to take a version of it meant for animals because it’s easy to get their hands on.

“To take something inappropriately is risk without benefit, and so many people are turning to tractor supply company and other providers to get the horse and livestock version,” said Cummins.

Ivermectin for horses and cattle is selling out in stores across the area.

An East Texas feed store owner, who did not wish to be identified, commented on the new demand for the medication.

“I’ve seen quite a few people come in and buy the ivermectin paste and ask for the ivermectin injectables,” said the East Texas resident. “They’re not my regular customers. Some people will buy it, some people will say never mind and just look at it and leave.”

Ivermectin comes in many different forms. The one that most people are choosing to buy is an injectable.

It’s sold out in many stores, but the feed store owner said customers are also buying the apple-flavored paste meant for horses.

The business owner added, the last time they were able to get any ivermectin in stock was June 6.

“I’m a feed store, and I did not go to school to be a doctor or a veterinarian,” she tells her customers who ask for her advice.