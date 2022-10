TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans saw several bright lights in the sky on Thursday night.

People in Tyler, Jacksonville and Whitehouse said they noticed something unusual. The stars were actually the Space X Starlink satellites, according to the Starlink website.

The satellites passed by Tyler around 7 p.m. Starlink is a program that uses satellites to provide internet to rural areas, and Elon Musk is the CEO of Space X.