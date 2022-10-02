TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s almost time for the season of giving, and Smith County residents will be able to sign-up for Toys for Tots this month.

Families will need to bring their child’s birth certificate to organizers and have proof of residency in Smith County. East Texans can sign up at the Tyler Armed Forces Reserve at 13592 TX-31.

People can register on the following dates:

October 14: 5-7 p.m.

October 15: 9 a.m.- noon

October 28: 5-7 p.m.

October 29: 9 a.m.- noon

November 18: 9 a.m.- noon and 5-7 p.m.