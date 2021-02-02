Here’s where you can find a Mahomes hot dog in East Texas before the Super Bowl

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) A local business has added a new item to their menu, just in time for the Super Bowl.
Montez Creekside Kitchen has decorated their place in red and gold along with Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs banners.
People can now also order the Mahomes hot dog, which is topped with onion rings and a delicious fried egg.
The restaurant owners said they’re excited to be able to serve people in the community.
“It comes down to it’s all one big family in the community. I just love the fact that people are supporting it. There’s so many Cowboys fans in this area, but you cant help yourself. You got a young man that is doing so well,” said Mundo Villapudua.
The owners also said they will be hosting Super Bowl parties this weekend, while also maintaining all CDC COVID-19 protocols.
