Here’s which East Texas school districts are delaying, canceling Thursday due to incoming icy weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas schools are announcing delays and cancellations ahead of the wintry weather headed toward the region.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Eustace ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Mount Vernon ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Sulphur Springs ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

This comes as a cold moves into the East Texas area, with ice expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

KETK will keep you updated with the latest.