TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas schools are announcing delays and cancellations ahead of the wintry weather headed toward the region.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
Eustace ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.
Mount Vernon ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.
Sulphur Springs ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.
This comes as a cold moves into the East Texas area, with ice expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
KETK will keep you updated with the latest.
- Here’s which East Texas school districts are delaying, canceling Thursday due to incoming icy weather
- Wednesday Night Forecast: Light ice early Thursday morning
- Fort Worth police officer fired, arrested for driving while intoxicated off-duty
- WEATHER ALERT: Light ice accumulation Thursday morning
- TxDOT preparing for ice on highways, bridges