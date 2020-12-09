Here’s who will be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive soon in East Texas, and some people are expected to be first in line to receive the new immunization.

This includes healthcare workers, who have put their lives on the line throughout the entire pandemic.

Christus Health doctors said it makes sense to ensure the safety of front line workers first.

“We need these individuals at the bedside and to take care of these patients. Of course, if we don’t have caretakers to take care of the sick in our hospital that compounds the problem,” said David Benner, a doctor at Christus Health.

The vaccine is not mandatory and is scheduled to arrive at East Texas hospitals and nursing homes next week.

Hospitals in our area have plans to store the vaccine, control it and distribute it.

Below you can find the number of vaccines that will be available at different East Texas hospitals.

More people are also expected to get the vaccine in the upcoming months.