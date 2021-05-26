Here’s why the power went out for thousands in Gladewater Wednesday afternoon

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Just under 3,000 people were without power in the Gladewater area Wednesday afternoon, according to SWEPCO.

Gladewater ISD posted on their Facebook that power is out at all of their schools and asked parents to go ahead and pick their children up if they were able.

According to SWEPCO, a tree or limb fell onto a distribution line, causing a wide outage in the area this morning. Power was restored around 3:30 p.m.

Though there were thousands of reported outages, some Gladewater residents said that they never lost power.

To report an outage, contact your energy provider.