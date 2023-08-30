TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler announced on Wednesday a high friction surface was recently installed on the Grande Boulevard reverse curve in an effort to combat the area’s crash history.

In August 2021, the city council voted to examine the crash history of the area and find potential solutions, and in October 2022, a report on conditions and options for improvement were presented.

“The study also provided us with a review of existing roadway geometry and an in-depth analysis of reported crashes from 2011 until 2020. The analyses indicated a higher proportion of crashes happened during rain or wet pavement conditions and at night,” Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams said.

The city said an LED curve warning system is also being installed in addition to the high friction surface treatment with funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Program administered by TxDOT. New signage, striping and illuminated chevrons that light up as a vehicle enters the curve are scheduled for installation later this fall.

The high friction surface treatment is a part of the 2023 Asphalt Enhancement Program.