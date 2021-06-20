High Hill Farm Jazz Festival features variety of local musicians in Arp

ARP, Texas (KETK) – The High Hill Farm Jazz Festival featured a variety of local musicians in Arp.
People were able to enjoy smooth jazz on Saturday at the annual event.
Some of the featured musicians were:
- The UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble
- Paul Shafer
- Gary Freeman & Shayla Logan
- Vivian Villpudua
- Dustin Becker
The night wasn’t just about music, a portion of the proceeds went to the East Texas Symphony Orchestra.
