ALTO, Texas (KETK) – A sophomore student died after collapsing during a basketball game in Alto on Tuesday, as learned.

Devonte Mumphrey fell in the second quarter of the game and later passed away, said a source. He was a basketball and football player at Alto High School.

Alto was scheduled for a game against Mount Enterprise on Tuesday.

“Please be in prayer for his family, friends and all of Alto,” wrote Instanews Cherokee County.

Alto ISD is also expected to release a statement soon.

Earlier this month, Mumphrey had been nominated for Week 12 for Mr. Texas Basketball, which is selected by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball.

This is a developing story. KETK News is working to get updated information.