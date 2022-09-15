LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Keep Longview Beautiful announced on Thursday who won their A Less Littered Longview Art Contest.

A student named Natalie from Pine Tree ISD High School was selected for first place. Her art was also placed on the side of a city of Longview sanitation truck.

City officials said they loved her piece, so they decided to make t-shirts, and this is the first time they have ever done this.

“This morning at Pine Tree ISD Pine Tree High School we presented her with shirts for her family and her very first art compensation check! Can’t wait to say, ‘we knew her when,’ said Keep Longview Beautiful.

Natalie drew a cow skull with litter hanging from its horns. There is also a recycling sign and the words Keep Longview Beautiful at the bottom of the piece.