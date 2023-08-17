TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler location of East Texas Refrigeration (ETR) said their application pool is getting smaller and it’s harder to find skilled workers.

“It’s always a challenge to find people to do a high-demand job. We have to have a full staff and it’s hard to find them,” said service manager, Jamie Lowe.

On Thursday, they held a certification ceremony for the first successful summer with their new internship program.

ETR reached out to ETX high schools that have Work Based Programs and trained students interested during their summer break.

“It’s always gonna be hot in the summer and it’s always gonna be cold in the winter. You are always gonna have to have it,” said Casen Pierce, a junior at Whitehouse High School.

Six students from Chapel Hill and Whitehouse worked at least 300 hours this summer. Four to six hours are inhouse training and the other hours were in the field.

High school graduate Vincent Tucker was among the six that earned a certificate for all of his hard work.

“They have options out there, work-based learning is an option that you don’t have to go to college. You don’t have to get a 2, 4, 6-year degree, you don’t have to be an accountant,” said Lowe.

In their training rooms, they have exact models of what they will see out in the field if they need to fix or replace them.

“I might repair a condenser, I might swap out a condenser. I might just do a full change out,” said Chapel Hill graduate, Vincent Tucker.

After graduation and with the certificate from ETR former students like Vincent are now able to re-interview and have a job at the company.

“I think I would recommend it to other students. It’s a pretty good company, that has pretty good benefits. It’s a really good place to start out and make a career,” said Vincent.

The company said this has grown its application pool significantly.

“It’s hard to find them, well we want to make them and give them an opportunity to stay here, so that was the goal all along,” said Lowe.