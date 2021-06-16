High speed chase from Harrison County to Louisiana results in arrest

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A high speed chase from Longview to Louisiana ended with the arrest of a man police say was driving a stolen vehicle.

Jeremiah Brown of Shreveport was arrested after the high speed chase.

On Wednesday, a Harrison County deputy received a call about a stolen Volkswagon Jetta being tracked by GPS from the Dallas area, travelling eastbound on I-20 from Kyle’s Quick Stop at Loop 259 in Longview.

The deputy turned and began pursuing the vehicle and verified that the vehicle was in fact stolen. When the driver of the vehicle noticed he was being stopped, law enforcement say he accelerated to a very high speed in an attempt to evade the deputy.

The deputy called for backup and others joined him in pursuit of the vehicle.

Deputies say that the driver continued down I-20 “at a high rate of speed and was driving in an erratic manner”, passing vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway and creating a dangerous situation.

As the pursuit continued into Louisiana, Greenwood PD officers deployed a spike strip to flatten tires on the vehicle. One tire was flattened, and deputies say that the driver continued on three tires and a flat.

The driver continued onto the I-220/Highway 3132 exit near the Shreveport airport and turned south on Highway 3132.

He drove to 70th Street and exited eastbound there to the Queensboro neighborhood. He was finally stopped in the industrial area of Queensboro, where he was arrested by Caddo Parish deputies.

The suspect was transported to the Caddo Parish jail where he will be arraigned on charges from Harrison County and Caddo Parish.