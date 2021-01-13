High-speed chase leads to arrest of Lufkin man in stolen vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A Lufkin man was arrested, after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a vehicle that was reported as stolen.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3:03 p.m., according to Lufkin police. Officers were called to help another agency locate a White 2018 Jeep.

Police saw the car on FM 2021 and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Jason Brightwell, 28, did not stop.

Brightwell then led police on a nine-minute long pursuit. He stopped at a residence near FM 2021, got out of his car and started running.

Officers followed the man through a wooded area and arrested him outside of a home on HH Allen Road.

He was detained for evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51