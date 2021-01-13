High-speed chase leads to arrest of Lufkin man in stolen vehicle

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A Lufkin man was arrested, after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a vehicle that was reported as stolen.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3:03 p.m., according to Lufkin police. Officers were called to help another agency locate a White 2018 Jeep.

Police saw the car on FM 2021 and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Jason Brightwell, 28, did not stop.

Brightwell then led police on a nine-minute long pursuit. He stopped at a residence near FM 2021, got out of his car and started running.

Officers followed the man through a wooded area and arrested him outside of a home on HH Allen Road.

He was detained for evading arrest.