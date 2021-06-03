High speed chase through Harrison County leads to arrest of man wanted for murder

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A high speed chase Thursday led Harrison County law enforcement to arrest a man wanted for murder in Louisiana.

Law enforcement says Joe Pitts led them on a high speed chase, then when he was apprehended they found he had an outstanding warrant from Louisiana for murder and attempted murder.

The incident started around midnight Thursday when Harrison County Deputy Gowanlock saw a silver Mustang traveling east on I-20. Officials say the vehicle appeared to be driving at high speeds and swerving across lanes of traffic.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle using red lights and a siren. Instead of pulling over, the vehicle exited the interstate and traveled south on FM 31.

Deputies say the driver made an “aggressive traffic move” and U-turned in the driveway of the ESD fire station at FM 2625 and FM 31. The vehicle then went north at a continued high rate of speed.

The car came to a stop near the intersection of FM 31 and Blocker Road as other sheriff units were arriving to assist.

Law enforcement says that the driver jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods. After a short pursuit, Deputy Gowanlock took him into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man identified himself but did not have any ID indicating that name. His license plate to the car he was driving was found to be registered to an Irving address, not to the driver.

Deputies say that after being taken to the Harrison County Jail, Pitts admitted he lied about his name when he first told them.

After running his true name through a database, he was found to have multiple fugitive warrants and an outstanding warrant from Bastrop, Louisiana for attempted murder and murder.