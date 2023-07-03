PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A vehicle registered to a marijuana dispensary in the St. Louis area was reportedly involved in a high speed chase through several East Texas counties last weekend.

Authorities said Quantrail Demetress Parker of St. Louis, Missouri was arrested on Sunday after a high speed chase that started in Panola County and ended in Cass County. After the chase, Parker was taken to the Cass County Detention Center and a “large amount of illegal substances were recovered.”

On Sunday around 4:56 p.m., Panola County deputies Matthew Mitchell and Jesus Martinez were patrolling Loop 436 when they reportedly saw a red BMW passenger car pass them going roughly 80 mph in a 60 mph zone. When the deputies turned on their emergency lights, the driver reportedly took the Highway 59N exit ramp at 65 mph and ran the stop sign before continuing onto Highway 59N.

“Deputies began pursuing the vehicle as it increased speed to over 100 mph and began weaving between other vehicles,” Panola County Cutter Clinton said in a statement.

The pursuit continued through Harrison County, into Marion County and Cass County. The driver allegedly managed to avoid stop strips that had been deployed in Harrison County, inside Marshall city limits and inside Jefferson city limits.

Stop strips laid down near Linden were successful, and the BMW continued into Atlanta city limits before crashing at the intersection of FM 249 and CR 4809. Parker allegedly tried to run from authorities but was quickly arrested.