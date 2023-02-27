LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Road improvements are coming to Longview. On High Street, the Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to replace a bridge, and a four-way light has been added on Highway 259 near Hudson PEP Elementary.

“There was work that needed to be done. It will be a nice smooth bridge over that railroad, so I think people will really enjoy it once they get done with it,” said Richard Yeakley, the Public Information Officer for the city of Longview.

A LeTourneau University student drives the changing route often.

“I think the Longview roads are already kind of slow as they are, so the construction is going to add to that,” said Aleco Shabangi, who is studying in Longview.

He said he may have to plan around these detours.

“Especially, during the rush-hour time like I said before, choosing a different route or maybe leaving a little bit earlier than you would’ve planned, but… I don’t think it will make too big of a difference,” said Shabangi.

The road upgrades will take time. The High Street bridge construction is expected to take at least two years. Eventually, it is expected to make driving better for daily commutes and parents heading to nearby schools.

The bridge is going from a four-lane road down to a two-lane as they work on the project.

“Particularly, if you’re using that bridge, just give it a couple of extra minutes, you know make sure that you have time to drive safely,” said Yeakley.

It won’t hurt to add a few minutes to your regular drive.

“In this area, there are a lot of detours and a lot of side roads. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s not preferable by any means,” said Shabangi.

New traffic lights are also going up near Hudson PEP Elementary at the intersection of Birdsong and Eastman Road.

“That’s a project and an area that’s been identified for many years in our capital improvements project,” said Yeakley.

This addition is expected to be fully operational by spring. This will make for a more speedy and safe drive around Longview. As road construction goes on, be aware of new signs and crews on the street.