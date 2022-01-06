High used car prices causing East Texans to repair cars, mechanics busier than ever

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas mechanics say they are booked solid. Claiming they’re the busiest they have ever been.

The high prices of used cars are causing more people to keep the one they have. The upkeep of those vehicles is making their lives difficult.

“We see people come in here and have to decide whether they’re going to pay rent or fix their car,” says Gary Stewart, Stewart’s Donnybrook Automotive.

Gary Stewart is one of many East Texas mechanics who is swamped. The reason? High used car prices.

“Back before this all happened you know $10,000 to $12,000 that car is now selling for $15,000 to $20,000,” says Stewart.

According to Edmunds.com, the average used car costs nearly $30,000 dollars nationwide.

As more people choose to maintain the car they already have, the demand for parts is skyrocketing, and the quality has dramatically dropped.

“The only parts we can get are half of what they used to be and the consumers are paying and it’s terrible, just terrible,” says Stewart.

With shipments backed up and body shops jam-packed, mechanics are pushed to the limit.

“They’re upset, now we’re upset but they only have to deal with that one car, we deal with 20 or 30 of them a day. Having to deal someone who’s upset, that puts us in a pretty high stress place,” says Stewart.

Despite some backlash, local automotive businesses hope things get better for their customers.

“We try to help all we can, but it’s tough and it’s getting tougher,” says Stewart.

On a positive note, if any East Texans out there are looking to sell a car or truck, now is a good time.