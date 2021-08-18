High water level, heavy rain causes several lane closures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – High water levels and heavy rain have been causing several lane closures which resulted in officials trying to barricade dangerous roads in more than a dozen locations.

Officials have urged those on the road to keep an eye out for anymore areas that might still be flooded.

“If there are barricades, do not drive around those because that is a violation of the law,” Frank Davis, a County Engineer with Smith County said. “If there are high waters across the roadway, we urge you not to drive through it cause you don’t know how deep the water is, and you don’t know if the road is still in place or the bridge or culvert hadn’t been washed out. Your safety is more important than getting somewhere on time.”

On Wednesday morning, the Tyler police and fire department responded to several cars stalled out on Tyler roads due to flooding. At least 16 roads were affected by the heavy rains and high water levels.

Currently the only road that remains closed down is FM 724 near the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

TxDOT reports that flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas. It’s important to keep this in mind if you encounter a flooded road.

For a state map that shows road conditions and closures in real time, visit drivetexas.org.