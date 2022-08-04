(STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream.
An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Tyler?
To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tyler. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
25. Taco Bueno
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Price: not available
- Address: 4907 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX 75703-1236
24. Casa Ole
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3701 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-1733
23. San Pedro’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 404 East HWY 31 Chandler, TX, Tyler, TX 75758
22. Mariscos DJs – Don Juan Seafood
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Price: $
- Address: 1201 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-6128
21. Taqueria El Lugar On The Square
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Price: $
- Address: 111 W Ferguson St, Tyler, TX 75702-7203
20. Taqueria y Restaurant Lindo Mexico
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 2410 E Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75708-9072
19. Javi’s
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-0595
18. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4301 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-1302
17. Don Juan
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 1313 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-6148
16. Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 3316 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701-8332
15. Taqueria El Lugar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 2121 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3515
14. Papacita’s of Tyler
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6704 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4730
13. Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1327 E Front St, Tyler, TX 75702-8439
12. Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1313 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-6148
11. La Plazita
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 11980 Texas 64, Tyler, TX
10. Posados Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2500 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3527
9. The Jalapeno Tree
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 420 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-9404
8. Don Juan On The Square
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 113 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-7224
7. Mama’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7484 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-5173
6. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8926 South Broadway Ave. Suite 129 Suite 129, Tyler, TX 75703
5. Torchy’s Tacos
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 426 E. Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
4. Mama’s Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 2105 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3515
3. Mercado’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2214 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8433
2. Chuy’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 5935 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4350
1. Villa Montez
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3324 Old Henderson Hwy, Tyler, TX 75711
