(STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream.

An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Tyler?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tyler. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

25. Taco Bueno

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Price: not available

Address: 4907 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX 75703-1236

24. Casa Ole

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3701 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-1733

23. San Pedro’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 404 East HWY 31 Chandler, TX, Tyler, TX 75758

22. Mariscos DJs – Don Juan Seafood

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Price: $

Address: 1201 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-6128

21. Taqueria El Lugar On The Square

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

Detailed ratings: not available

Price: $

Address: 111 W Ferguson St, Tyler, TX 75702-7203

20. Taqueria y Restaurant Lindo Mexico

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 2410 E Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75708-9072

19. Javi’s

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703-0595

18. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4301 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-1302

17. Don Juan

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 1313 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-6148

16. Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 3316 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701-8332

15. Taqueria El Lugar

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $

Address: 2121 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3515

14. Papacita’s of Tyler

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6704 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4730

13. Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1327 E Front St, Tyler, TX 75702-8439

12. Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1313 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-6148

11. La Plazita

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 11980 Texas 64, Tyler, TX

10. Posados Cafe

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2500 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3527

9. The Jalapeno Tree

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 420 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-9404

8. Don Juan On The Square

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 113 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702-7224

7. Mama’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7484 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-5173

6. Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8926 South Broadway Ave. Suite 129 Suite 129, Tyler, TX 75703

5. Torchy’s Tacos

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $

Address: 426 E. Southeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

4. Mama’s Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 2105 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701-3515

3. Mercado’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (463 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2214 W Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-8433

2. Chuy’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5935 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4350

1. Villa Montez