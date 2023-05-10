(STACKER) – Have you ever been in your kitchen, trying to decide what to make, and you’re baffled? You open the fridge, and there’s just a mish-mash of ingredients that on the surface, perhaps don’t feel like they belong together—until you open the fridge for the fourth time and realize the contents aren’t changing, so you make them work? That moment? That moment is what Tex-Mex cuisine is—but in the best way possible. It’s a delicious mish-mash of cultural influences that came together in a melting pot of flavors that make you feel like you’re experiencing something that feels familiar but for the first time.

Tex-Mex, as the cuisine is affectionately coined in the Southwest, is the by-product of what happened when traditional Mexican cuisine combines with things that weren’t normally available in the land borders renamed Mexico; more cuts of red meat, cheeses, and far milder chiles that provide more smoke than heat. It found its way into the hearts of the Southwest, eventually spreading around the rest of America.

With that kind of reach, where do you begin when it comes to finding that perfect Tex-Mex dish to make your palate dance? Who has managed to create that just-right blend of smoky spice and cheesy goodness that you’ve come to know and love of Tex-Mex food?

Stacker did a little of the heavy lifting for you and combed through data on Yelp to put together a comprehensive list of the highest-rated Tex-Mex restaurants in Tyler. We looked at how many reviews and their average ratings to make sure your guide to Tyler cuisine is ready. Take a look to see where your new favorite restaurant will be! Note, some of these may have recently closed, so make sure to double-check.

12. Freebirds World Burrito

Rating: 2.5/5 (48 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 5105 S Broadway Tyler, TX 75703

Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican

11. Taco Bueno

Rating: 2.5/5 (13 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 1305 S Se Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701

Categories: Mexican, Fast Food, Tex-Mex

10. Posados Cafe

Rating: 3.0/5 (33 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 3040 W Gentry Pkwy Tyler, TX 75702

Categories: Mexican, Bars, Tex-Mex

9. El Mejicano

Rating: 3.0/5 (38 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 678 W Southwest Loop 323 Tyler, TX 75701

Categories: Mexican, Spanish, Tex-Mex

8. Taco Bueno

Rating: 3.0/5 (23 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 4907 Old Bullard Rd Tyler, TX 75703

Categories: Mexican, Fast Food, Tex-Mex

7. Posados Cafe

Rating: 3.0/5 (83 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2500 E 5th St Tyler, TX 75701

Categories: Mexican, Bars, Tex-Mex

6. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina – Tyler

Rating: 3.0/5 (116 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 4301 Broadway Tyler, TX 75703

Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex

5. Mama’s Restaurant #2

Rating: 3.5/5 (50 reviews)

Address: 7484 S Broadway Ave Tyler, TX 75703

Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Tex-Mex, American (Traditional)

4. Mercado’s

Rating: 3.5/5 (299 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2214 Wsw Lp 323 Tyler, TX 75701

Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex, Bars

3. Torchy’s Tacos

Rating: 4.0/5 (197 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 426 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 323 Tyler, TX 75701

Categories: Tex-Mex, Tacos

2. Chuy’s

Rating: 4.0/5 (234 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 5935 S Broadway Tyler, TX 75703

Categories: Tex-Mex, Bars, Mexican

1. 3 Charritos Mexican Restaurant